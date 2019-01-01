About this product

Blueberry Cookies is an indica dominant 80/20 cross of the two infamous award-winning strains of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Blueberry. Having already won several awards including the Cannabis Cup for medical strains, Blueberry Cookies is a heavyweight like it’s parentage and delivers with a hard-hitting clear headed high that will surely secure its place in the Cannabis hierarchy. The buds of Blueberry Cookies are dense and chunky, typical of its indica dominance. Glistening trichomes cover the already-colorful buds, giving them a silvery bluish sheen. As the name suggests the buds can have a bluish hue that’s flecked with purple hairs, making it stand out as one of the most beautiful strains on the market. The high resin content can also make Blueberry Cookies a difficult strain to break up for pipes or joints without the use of a grinder. The flavor & aroma only add to the visual appeal of this strain. Blueberry Cookies has a combination of a berry, fruity and earthy, OG aroma that seems to be a blend of it’s Blueberry and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) parentage. The effects come on almost immediately after your first toke. It first takes hold in the head with a euphoric rush that stimulates sparks of creativity and encourages social participation. This initial heady buzz slowly spreads throughout the body, bringing relaxation and stress relief. Users find themselves grounded with a sense of lucidity and focus. This merge of head and body high is stimulating but not overwhelming, relaxed but still focused, making Blue Cookies a great choice for activities that require both. Enjoy Blue Cookies on an afternoon walk or as an exercise aid or even an aphrodisiac.