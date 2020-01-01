 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dream

Blue Dream

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Blue Dream

Find Us

About this product

A cannabis classic in its own right, the Blue Dream strain is known for its powerful high, dense-packed crystal covered buds with blueish hues and potent berry flavor. The buds have a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. The Blue Dream buzz delivers a near immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral high that is not only motivating and focused but also accompanied by a mellow relaxing body high. Resulting in a great day time buzz that is both extremely stress relieving and provides swift symptom relief. The Blue Dream strain is a favorite for Saturday morning wake and bake sessions and those seeking a mood-boosting high for symptom relief. An ideal strain for those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders. Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy Flavor Profile: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla Aromas: Earthy, Fruity, Sweet, Vanilla May Relieve: ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Headaches, Hyperactivity, Inflammation, Insomnia, Migraines, Mood Swings, Nausea, PTSD, Stress

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.