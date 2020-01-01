About this product
A cannabis classic in its own right, the Blue Dream strain is known for its powerful high, dense-packed crystal covered buds with blueish hues and potent berry flavor. The buds have a delicious aroma of sweet blueberry pie and a taste of sugary blueberries that stays on your tongue long after smoking. The Blue Dream buzz delivers a near immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral high that is not only motivating and focused but also accompanied by a mellow relaxing body high. Resulting in a great day time buzz that is both extremely stress relieving and provides swift symptom relief. The Blue Dream strain is a favorite for Saturday morning wake and bake sessions and those seeking a mood-boosting high for symptom relief. An ideal strain for those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders. Effects: Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy Flavor Profile: Berry, Blueberry, Fruity, Herbal, Sweet, Vanilla Aromas: Earthy, Fruity, Sweet, Vanilla May Relieve: ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Headaches, Hyperactivity, Inflammation, Insomnia, Migraines, Mood Swings, Nausea, PTSD, Stress
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.