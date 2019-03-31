Apache.chaz
on March 31st, 2019
Smells great.burns great.feeling great.#facts
Blueberry Muffin #10 is a 60/40 indica dominant cross of Razzle Berry and Purple Panty Dropper, the resulting cross captures the vibrant taste of blueberry, and the sweet scent of fresh baked goods. Behind the intense blueberry muffin scent are sweet notes of blueberry preserves, lime, candy cane and violets. The uplifting effects energize the mind, melting stress away along with chronic aches and pains. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the naming of this strain a piece of… muffin. The smoke is energizing and may be good for relieving pain due to arthritis and ulcers.
