  Blueberry Muffin #10

Blueberry Muffin #10

by Emerald Family Farms

5.0
About this product

Blueberry Muffin #10 is a 60/40 indica dominant cross of Razzle Berry and Purple Panty Dropper, the resulting cross captures​ ​the​ ​vibrant​ ​taste​ ​of blueberry,​ ​and​ ​the​ ​sweet​ ​scent​ ​of​ ​fresh​ ​baked​ ​goods.​ ​Behind​ ​the​ ​intense​ ​blueberry​ ​muffin​ ​scent are​ ​sweet​ ​notes​ ​of​ ​blueberry​ ​preserves,​ ​lime,​ ​candy​ ​cane​ ​and​ ​violets.​ ​The​ ​uplifting​ ​effects energize​ ​the​ ​mind,​ ​melting​ ​stress​ ​away​ ​along​ ​with​ ​chronic​ ​aches​ ​and​ ​pains. The buds smell powerfully like fresh baked blueberry muffins, making the naming of this strain a piece of… muffin. The smoke is energizing and may be good for relieving pain due to arthritis and ulcers.

1 customer review

Apache.chaz

Smells great.burns great.feeling great.#facts

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.