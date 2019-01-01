About this product
Users describe the Boss OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination that lasts for hours. The Experience: A beautiful amber color comes with this Boss OG extract along with a fragrance of sugar, berries, and OG kush. Settling down with my enail set to 485°F on a lovely Sunday afternoon I drop a dab down the size of a popcorn kernel on the nail and… the flavors of sugar, gas, pine, and OG kush drift across my palate. I instantly felt happier and energized, helping to unlock the inner laughing Buddha that resides in all of us. Thoughts of going for a hike and enjoying this beautiful land now inter my mind. Great for daytime applications. Appearance: Brilliant tawny amber Texture: Jelly Aroma: Sugar with notes of berries and OG kush Flavor: Sugar, gas, pine, with a classic OG kush flavor for the finish Effect: The effects of this concentrate left me feeling happy, energized, and creative. In my opinion this is a great extract for daytime applications.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Boss OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Boss OG by Dark Heart Nursery is a fragrant OG Kush phenotype with similar qualities to Fire OG. This strain emits telltale OG aromas of lemon, lime, and fuel, and offers consumers happy, relaxing effects that can trim away stress and pain. Boss OG produces an abundance of cannabis buds over its 9 to 10 week flowering cycle, so DHN recommends that growers double trellising for added stability. Its generous yield and excellent flavor make Boss OG a rewarding grow for intermediate cultivators.