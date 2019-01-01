About this product

Users describe the Boss OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination that lasts for hours. The Experience: A beautiful amber color comes with this Boss OG extract along with a fragrance of sugar, berries, and OG kush. Settling down with my enail set to 485°F on a lovely Sunday afternoon I drop a dab down the size of a popcorn kernel on the nail and… the flavors of sugar, gas, pine, and OG kush drift across my palate. I instantly felt happier and energized, helping to unlock the inner laughing Buddha that resides in all of us. Thoughts of going for a hike and enjoying this beautiful land now inter my mind. Great for daytime applications. Appearance: Brilliant tawny amber Texture: Jelly Aroma: Sugar with notes of berries and OG kush Flavor: Sugar, gas, pine, with a classic OG kush flavor for the finish Effect: The effects of this concentrate left me feeling happy, energized, and creative. In my opinion this is a great extract for daytime applications.