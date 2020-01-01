About this product

Boss OG is a heavy-hitting hybrid (50/50) phenotype of OG Kush that shares similarities with Fire OG. Users describe the Boss OG high as having an instant creative uplifting sense of motivation and determination that lasts for hours. The Experience: Boss OG is a concentrate with a great candy brittle color and a fascinating aromatic bouquet of lemon zest, garlic, and pine with notes of pepper and rosewater. Boss OG also offers a twist on the classic OG flavor profile by throwing garlic into the mix with notes of grapefruit. For me this one was a creeper, initially, there was a slight burst of mental and physical energy which seemed to ebb and flow for a few minutes, with the physical energy tapering off after ten minutes or so, mentally my mind seemed to race between introspection and wildly imaginative ideas. After another ten minutes the mental energy dissipated and I was left with a singular thought, “consume large amounts of whatever is in the kitchen”. Color: Peanut brittle. Texture: Feta cheese. Aroma: Lemon zest, garlic, pine, with notes of pepper and rosewater. Flavor: Garlic, earth, wood, and notes of grapefruit. Effect: At first mentally and physically energizing and then tapering off into couch lock and cookie dough.