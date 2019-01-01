About this product
The Bubba Kush strain is the 65/35 indica dominant known far and wide for its spaced-out high and heavy tranquilizing effects. A cross of OG Kush and an unknown Afghani strain, the Bubba Kush variety has an amplified crystal trichome production and bulky bud structure. The flavors of sweet hash and earthy kush spice blended with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. The powerful long-lasting effects are typically Indica, with sedative and soothing properties that will make you rest deeply. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Even heavy smokers will appreciate Bubba Kush for its potency. The powerful effects of this strain are best suited for when the days’ activities are done. Also a good choice for those seeking relief from pain, muscle tension, and cramping, insomnia and inflammation to name a few. Effects: Euphoria, Sedating, Soothing, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Earthy Kush, Spice, Skunk Aromas: Earthy Kush, Spice, Skunk May Relieve: Chronic Pain, Depression, Stress, PTSD, Muscle Tension, Inflammation
Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.