The Chem Dawg strain, also known as Chem Dog #4 is not only a legendary cannabis strain, but it is recognized for creating some of the finest strains ever produced including OG Kush, Sour Diesel, Stardawg, Trinidad OG, and others. A slightly indica leaning 55/45 hybrid, that packs strong indica effects. Following it’s indica parentage, it has light green buds that are incredibly dense along with large calyxes. A sign of it’s true potency, the Chem Dog buds are coated heavy in trichromes, making them sparkle in the sunlight. It is not covered with many hairs but they are visible at the top of the buds and are dark red in color. The smell of the strain sets itself apart from the rest of the crowd. Not only is it extremely strong, but it has a heavy diesel and lemony type aroma that is followed by a smell that is quite similar to Skunk #1. A couple puffs of this strain and you will come to realize how amazing it is with its lemon, diesel taste and powerful high. The effects are near immediate, delivering a soaring euphoric boost after every puff. A favorite amongst indica connoisseurs who appreciate the strong effects of a single puff. The strain has a great high and is a heavy hitter no doubt, however, its best saved for when you have nothing too important to be done. Chemdog is a good choice for patients suffering from pains, aches, cramps, insomnia, glaucoma, anxiety, and stress. Effects: Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing, Uplifting Flavor Profile: Diesel, Pine, Spicy, Sweet Aromas Diesel, Earthy, Pine, Pungent, Spicy, Sweet May Relieve: Anorexia, Chronic Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Stress Also Known As: Chem Dog, Chemdawg