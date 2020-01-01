About this product

The result is a sweet-smelling strain with pungent notes of flowers and fruit. The motivating and mind-expanding high of Cherry Berry is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. Just a toke or two and the effects are typically well on their way. A euphoric rush that sparks a heady high that enhances creativity and clarity. The first thing you smell is its strong berry scent with hints of citrus and spice. The nugs are tight and olive green with little orange hairs and glistening trichomes, making it a perfect eyeful. Cherry Berry has the potential to contain moderate amounts of CBD alongside its towering THC content, and the balanced head and body effects of this potent hybrid will put to rest pain, sleeplessness, and stress.