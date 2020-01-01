 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry Berry

Cherry Berry

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Cherry Berry

Find Us

About this product

The result is a sweet-smelling strain with pungent notes of flowers and fruit. The motivating and mind-expanding high of Cherry Berry is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. Just a toke or two and the effects are typically well on their way. A euphoric rush that sparks a heady high that enhances creativity and clarity. The first thing you smell is its strong berry scent with hints of citrus and spice. The nugs are tight and olive green with little orange hairs and glistening trichomes, making it a perfect eyeful. Cherry Berry has the potential to contain moderate amounts of CBD alongside its towering THC content, and the balanced head and body effects of this potent hybrid will put to rest pain, sleeplessness, and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.