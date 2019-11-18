Michaelish1
on November 18th, 2019
I prefer having a strong sativa for day and a heavy indica for night, but I do enjoy searching for a good hybrid. So far, I am liking this blend. Kudos!
These deliciously sweet smelling buds provide a flavorful creamy smooth smoke that’s a sweet fruity blend of berry and spice. The slightly indica leaning genetics of Chery Gelato Key Lime Pie creates a versatile high that can be enjoyed both day and night. Delivering a level of euphoria and relaxation that increases with every puff. In smaller doses, users report a near immediate mood boost that sparks socialization, creative thought and even the giggles. In larger doses, users report a deep relaxation that settles into the body and mind without the knockout of pure indica strains, making these tasty buds a great choice for sharing with your special someone.
