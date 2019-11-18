 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Cherry Gelato Key Lime Pie

Cherry Gelato Key Lime Pie

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

These deliciously sweet smelling buds provide a flavorful creamy smooth smoke that’s a sweet fruity blend of berry and spice. The slightly indica leaning genetics of Chery Gelato Key Lime Pie creates a versatile high that can be enjoyed both day and night. Delivering a level of euphoria and relaxation that increases with every puff. In smaller doses, users report a near immediate mood boost that sparks socialization, creative thought and even the giggles. In larger doses, users report a deep relaxation that settles into the body and mind without the knockout of pure indica strains, making these tasty buds a great choice for sharing with your special someone.

1 customer review

Michaelish1

I prefer having a strong sativa for day and a heavy indica for night, but I do enjoy searching for a good hybrid. So far, I am liking this blend. Kudos!

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.