Absol_utely
on October 13th, 2019
Pleasant arouma, very euphoric and creative
Cherry Zkittles is a 70/30 indica dominant cross of the delicious Zkittles and Cherry Pie strains. Aptly named after a sweet treat, you’ll definitely want to taste this strain bro! The unique, intoxicating, candy-like aroma and flavor of Cherry Zkittles sets it apart from most strains. The buds are chunky and dense with a lime green coloring, speckled with fire orange hairs and covered in a blanket of sparkling trichomes. The initial buzz is heady and euphoric, sparking creative thought and socialization while bringing a very relaxed body and centered mindset. Although one of the harder strains not to overindulge in, with moderate doses, the mind-expanding high of Cherry Zkittles is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. In larger doses, this potent indica strain is poised to transport the users into an ultra-relaxed, slightly aroused state of mind and body that’s best saved for evening use. The potent indica effects of Cherry Zkittles may help those seeking relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, stress, anxiety, and insomnia.
on October 13th, 2019
on September 11th, 2019
Baw yea baw that weed got me happy as fuck
on April 6th, 2019
Tell you what - the Leafly review on this is spot-on in every respect. Especially the difficult not to over-indulge in part... So tasty, the smell of the buds will just transport you even before you smoke it. The high, as advertised. I don’t know, it animated me, didn’t lull me into any kind of stupor. I got a bunch of shit done, so feeling pretty good about that. Hahahahaha