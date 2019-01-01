About this product

Aptly named after a sweet treat, you’ll definitely want to taste this strain bro! The unique, intoxicating, candy-like aroma and flavor of the Cherry Zkittles buds set it apart from most strains. The Cherry Zkittles buds are chunky and dense with a lime green coloring, speckled with fire orange hairs and covered in a blanket of sparkling trichomes. The initial buzz is heady and euphoric, sparking creative thought and socialization while bringing a very relaxed body and centered mindset. Although one of the harder strains not to overindulge in, with moderate doses, the mind-expanding high of Cherry Zkittles is enjoyable in a wide variety of settings. In larger doses, this potent indica strain is poised to transport the users into an ultra-relaxed, slightly aroused state of mind and body that’s best saved for evening use. The potent indica effects of the Cherry Zkittles high may help those seeking relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Effects: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxed, Social Aroma: Sweet, Candy, Cherry Flavor: Sweet, Candy, Berry, Cherry