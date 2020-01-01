 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chiesel

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Expect that strong diesel stench and soaring rush from each potent hit of these 32.81% THC buds. The pungent skunky diesel aroma of this strain is difficult to contain. The dense crystal trichome covered nuggets show their sheer potency in both appearance and aroma. This batch is sure to delight the Diesel connoisseurs with its strong hits and mouthwatering spicy flavor. Chiesel is known for its elevated effects and may be used for patients dealing with symptoms of stress, anxiety, chronic pain, mood fluctuations, and depression.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Big Buddha Cheese and NYC Diesel come together to form the Chiesel cannabis variety. Strong smell is to be expected considering its lineage, and Chiesel provides a euphoric and functional stone. Chiesel has been known to produce a very high yield under optimum conditions.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.