Expect that strong diesel stench and soaring rush from each potent hit of these 32.81% THC buds. The pungent skunky diesel aroma of this strain is difficult to contain. The dense crystal trichome covered nuggets show their sheer potency in both appearance and aroma. This batch is sure to delight the Diesel connoisseurs with its strong hits and mouthwatering spicy flavor. Chiesel is known for its elevated effects and may be used for patients dealing with symptoms of stress, anxiety, chronic pain, mood fluctuations, and depression.