 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chile Verde

Chile Verde

by Emerald Family Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Chile Verde

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Chile Verde is a new terpene oozing delight from Hbk Genetics that’s quickly becoming a crowd favorite. This 70/30 indica dominant cross of a Cookies Family, Key Lime Pie cut and the infamous Lavender strain by Soma seeds is an aroma and flavor explosion. The skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell radiate off these nugs. A real jar opening pleaser. From lime green to dark purple, with all the hues between. These multicolored buds are covered in a clear sparkling layer of trichomes alluding to their potency. This sweet treat is easy to over-indulge in. The strong indica high starts off quick inducing a spaced-out, head in the clouds high that sends you soaring on thought tangents and may even cause you to forget to pass after you puff. As the high settles in the body buzz spreads through the shoulders and back, alleviating muscle tension and stress. Sure to be a favorite of the indica connoisseur, these dreamy effects make the Chile Verde strain a great choice for evening use or when your tasks are done.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

pinball_wizard

I have OA or Osteoarthritis, I experience profound pain relief with this strain, I guessing the terpene profile of this strain is the reason, you should do a study,

Backbenda-og

Super gas.i forgot I was texting a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.