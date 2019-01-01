About this product

Chocolate Hashberry is a 50/50 balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Blackberry Kush and Chocolate Kush strains. This tasty bud is beloved for its fantastic sweet and spicy flavor that brings together sweet musky berries and blends them with spicy hash and rich chocolate for a truly unique experience. The aroma is very musky and earthy with almost a chocolate wine bouquet topped with spicy berry. The Chocolate Hashberry effects are very evenly-balanced in nature with full-body effects that are relaxing both physically and mentally. The high starts with an uplifted head high that gives your mood a substantial boost and leaves you feeling blissfully happy. A body high comes next, weighing you down into a fully relaxed and comfortable state that’s calming and pain-relieving in all aspects. Because of these effects and its 14-16% average THC level, Chocolate Hashberry is often chosen for treating conditions such as appetite loss, chronic pain, mood swings, depression, and chronic stress or anxiety. This bud has fluffy popcorn-shaped light minty green nugs with bright yellow-orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of tiny white crystal trichomes.