About this product

The Cookie Glue strain is an evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid created by crossing two cannabis classics, Girl Scout Cookies and the infamous Original Glue. The high creeps on slowly at first with a lightly building sense of euphoria that leaves you happy and completely at ease. As this blissful effect grows, a sense of calm will suddenly wash over your body, calming any aches or pains instantly. This effect will quickly become tingly before dropping you into a state of completely numb relaxation that soon spreads to your mind as well. Cookie Glue has a deliciously spicy and sour fruity pine flavor and an aroma of herbal earth accented by nutty wood and a touch of skunk. This bud has long spade-shaped dark olive green nugs with light amber furry hairs and a coating of chunky crystal trichomes. In combination with its high 18+% average THC level, these hard-hitting effects make Cookie Glue perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, muscle spasms, seizures, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.