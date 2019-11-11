kai1smommy
on November 11th, 2019
I had the pleasure of tastings this strain in a extract form. Its soo fruity and the high is very clear headed. Can definitely feel the Girl scout cookie effect in my body and the original or gg4 in my head.
The Cookie Glue strain is an evenly balanced 50/50 hybrid created by crossing two cannabis classics, Girl Scout Cookies and the infamous Original Glue. The high creeps on slowly at first with a lightly building sense of euphoria that leaves you happy and completely at ease. As this blissful effect grows, a sense of calm will suddenly wash over your body, calming any aches or pains instantly. This effect will quickly become tingly before dropping you into a state of completely numb relaxation that soon spreads to your mind as well. Cookie Glue has a deliciously spicy and sour fruity pine flavor and an aroma of herbal earth accented by nutty wood and a touch of skunk. This bud has long spade-shaped dark olive green nugs with light amber furry hairs and a coating of chunky crystal trichomes. In combination with its high 18+% average THC level, these hard-hitting effects make Cookie Glue perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, muscle spasms, seizures, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
