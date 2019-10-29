Gaswithhaley
on October 29th, 2019
Definitely a smacking high, don’t need more than a few bowls. Puts you in a good comfy mood :)
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Crème Brule is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the classic Platinum Kush, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. Known for its insanely delicious flavor, Crème Brule packs a sweet vanilla and nutty taste into each and every delicious little toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a light influx of earthy woods and sweet herbs.
on October 29th, 2019
Definitely a smacking high, don’t need more than a few bowls. Puts you in a good comfy mood :)
on April 22nd, 2019
started with intense but comfortable energy boost and half an hour later transitioned into yummy yummy relaxation. don't really remember last nights game of thrones as a result. i liked it. alright i gotta go pee.
on April 8th, 2019
I don't usually like indica but this smelled so good I couldn't resist and I'm glad I didn't! Nice mellow high tastes and smells great, prob the best I've tried so far. Can't go wrong with this one!