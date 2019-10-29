About this product

Crème Brule is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the classic Platinum Kush, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. Known for its insanely delicious flavor, Crème Brule packs a sweet vanilla and nutty taste into each and every delicious little toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a light influx of earthy woods and sweet herbs.