  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Crème Brule is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain (80% indica/20% sativa) created through crossing the classic Platinum Kush, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. Known for its insanely delicious flavor, Crème Brule packs a sweet vanilla and nutty taste into each and every delicious little toke. The aroma follows the same profile, although with a light influx of earthy woods and sweet herbs.

Gaswithhaley

Definitely a smacking high, don’t need more than a few bowls. Puts you in a good comfy mood :)

rolling_stoner

started with intense but comfortable energy boost and half an hour later transitioned into yummy yummy relaxation. don't really remember last nights game of thrones as a result. i liked it. alright i gotta go pee.

Michelle888

I don't usually like indica but this smelled so good I couldn't resist and I'm glad I didn't! Nice mellow high tastes and smells great, prob the best I've tried so far. Can't go wrong with this one!

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.