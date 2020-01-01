About this product
Highly sought after for its lip-smacking berry aroma and candy-like aftertaste, the Crunchberries buds are a delight to indulge in. The dense, mostly forest green buds have a speckling of violet and are covered in a frosty coating of trichomes.The Crunchberries high is as pleasing as its flavor. Providing a euphoric, happy, mood-enhancing buzz that in small to moderate doses inspires creative thought and socialization while easing tension and enveloping users in a deep sense of relaxation. The Crunch Berries buds taste so good that it's easy to toke a bit too much and get the full OG Indica effects that usually end with a good nights sleep. The versatile high of Crunchberries can make it a great choice for most occasions and for those seeking a sweet treat to alleviate pain, cramping, anxiety, and stress. Also known as Crunch Berry, Crunch Berries & Crunch Berry Kush
Crunch Berry Kush
Crunch Berry Kush from Encanto Green Cross is “Chong Certified” hybrid strain that brings blissful relaxation to mind and body. Much like the popular cereal that lends this strain its name, Crunch Berry Kush has a sweet fruity aroma counterbalanced by a hint of spice.