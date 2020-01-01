About this product

Highly sought after for its lip-smacking berry aroma and candy-like aftertaste, the Crunchberries buds are a delight to indulge in. The dense, mostly forest green buds have a speckling of violet and are covered in a frosty coating of trichomes.The Crunchberries high is as pleasing as its flavor. Providing a euphoric, happy, mood-enhancing buzz that in small to moderate doses inspires creative thought and socialization while easing tension and enveloping users in a deep sense of relaxation. The Crunch Berries buds taste so good that it's easy to toke a bit too much and get the full OG Indica effects that usually end with a good nights sleep. The versatile high of Crunchberries can make it a great choice for most occasions and for those seeking a sweet treat to alleviate pain, cramping, anxiety, and stress. Also known as Crunch Berry, Crunch Berries & Crunch Berry Kush