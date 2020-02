About this product

The Cuvee Cookies buds offer the cherries, berries and chocolate flavor profile of the Cuvee strain with the classic G.S.C. potency. This extremely rare treat has a delectable aroma, reminiscent of sweetened cherries and blueberries. A slight tang of lemon is also present. Upon inhale, the flavor is sweet, while upon exhale you may notice a chocolatey tingle on your taste-buds. The high of Cuvee Cookies is supremely relaxing and felt throughout the body, relieving any aches and pains you may of had. Coming on in waves of delight, the happy high is mood elevating and may spark the giggles. These relaxing effects make Cuvee Cookies a great strain for evening use with friends and for mild pain relief.