  Do-si-dos Pre-roll-1g

Do-si-dos Pre-roll-1g

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Do-si-dos Pre-roll-1g

The classic GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) bred with an OG to skunk and spice up the potency and you have the deliciously potent Do-si-dos, named after the peanut butter cookie for its amazing flavor profile. The Do-si-do buds are a densely packed emerald green with burnt orange hairs all heavily coated in trichome’s as if rolled in sugar. The aroma is overly sweet and slightly fruity, then expands into a skunky and kushy diesel smell when broken down for smoking. The flavor is very reminiscent of its Girl Scout Cookie parentage with an unmistakable cookie taste initially, followed by a pungent skunky diesel after-taste. The potent indica high of the Do-si-dos strain is said to be fast acting and rather long-lasting. Beginning with a euphoric rush that calms the mind and body bringing a centered sense of introspection, as your mind slowly falls in upon itself and a deep relaxation spreads throughout the body. Effects: Body High, Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy Aroma: Cookies, Sweet, Skunky, Diesel Flavor: Cookies, Fruit, Skunk, Diesel

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.