About this product

Do-si-dos Ripper Cartridges offer up the flavorful and potent 70/30 indica dominant descendant of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Face Off OG. The classic Girl Scout Cookies bred with an OG to skunk and spice up the potency and you have the deliciously potent Do-si-dos, named after the peanut butter cookie for its amazing flavor profile. The Do-si-do buds are a densely packed emerald green with burnt orange hairs all heavily coated in trichome’s as if rolled in sugar. The aroma is overly sweet and slightly fruity, then expands into a skunky and kushy diesel smell when broken down for smoking. The flavor is very reminiscent of its Girl Scout Cookie parentage with an unmistakable cookie taste initially, followed by a pungent skunky diesel after-taste. The potent indica high of the Do-si-dos strain is said to be fast-acting and rather long-lasting. Beginning with a euphoric rush that calms the mind and body bringing a centered sense of introspection, as your mind slowly falls in upon itself and a deep relaxation spreads throughout the body. Ripper vaporizer cartridges not involved with CDC warning - read more... https://www.emeraldfamilyfarms.com/product-quality-assurance/