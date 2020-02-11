Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The Dream Cookie strain is a 75/25 Sativa dominant cross of the infamous Blue Dream and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. With a parentage like that, it’s hard to go wrong. The Dream Cookie buds are dense and covered in crystal trichomes, often requiring a grinder to prepare for smoking. The aroma carries that familiar blueberry scent with some skunk and spice whipped into the mix. The hits are smooth yet potent with a sweet berry inhale and skunky spice aftertaste. The Dream Cookie high is soaring and euphoric, a great day time buzz that sparks social activity and creative thinking. Just a few puffs will send you soaring to new heights. It begins with a euphoric rush that’s both mentally stimulating and physically motivating. Zapping away stress and anxiety, the mood-boosting high can also alleviate muscle tension, helping you stay happily centered.
on February 11th, 2020
Awesome physical and mental healing Had my mood adjusted in seconds and my back feeling better after 2 bowls. and my back pain is a tough nut to crack. PTSD and anxiety are virtually non-existent now. The herb has a very complex terpene profile, evidenced by the myriad of specific scents coming from it. Most notably is the scent of eugenol, the stems will numb tooth pain! Chew some. I'm giving this a solid 5/5 100%