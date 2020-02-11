About this product

The Dream Cookie strain is a 75/25 Sativa dominant cross of the infamous Blue Dream and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. With a parentage like that, it’s hard to go wrong. The Dream Cookie buds are dense and covered in crystal trichomes, often requiring a grinder to prepare for smoking. The aroma carries that familiar blueberry scent with some skunk and spice whipped into the mix. The hits are smooth yet potent with a sweet berry inhale and skunky spice aftertaste. The Dream Cookie high is soaring and euphoric, a great day time buzz that sparks social activity and creative thinking. Just a few puffs will send you soaring to new heights. It begins with a euphoric rush that’s both mentally stimulating and physically motivating. Zapping away stress and anxiety, the mood-boosting high can also alleviate muscle tension, helping you stay happily centered.