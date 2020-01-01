About this product

The Dream Cookie strain is a 75/25 Sativa dominant cross of the infamous Blue Dream and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. With a parentage like that, it’s hard to go wrong. The Dream Cookie buds are dense and covered in crystal trichomes, often requiring a grinder to prepare for smoking. The aroma carries that familiar blueberry scent with some skunk and spice whipped into the mix. The hits are smooth yet potent with a sweet berry inhale and skunky spice aftertaste. The Dream Cookie high is soaring and euphoric, a great day time buzz that sparks social activity and creative thinking. The perfect goto for a wake and bake session. Due to these potent effects, the Dream Cookie strain is often chosen by patients suffering from mood-debilitating conditions such as depression and social anxiety. Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Berry, Skunky, Sweet Aromas: Blueberry, Skunk, Spice May Relieve: Depression, Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Mood Swings, Nausea, PMS, Stress