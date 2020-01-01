 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dream Cookie Pre-roll 0.5g 7-Pack

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Dream Cookie Pre-roll 0.5g 7-Pack

About this product

The Dream Cookie strain is a 75/25 Sativa dominant cross of the infamous Blue Dream and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. With a parentage like that, it’s hard to go wrong. The Dream Cookie buds are dense and covered in crystal trichomes, often requiring a grinder to prepare for smoking. The aroma carries that familiar blueberry scent with some skunk and spice whipped into the mix. The hits are smooth yet potent with a sweet berry inhale and skunky spice aftertaste. The Dream Cookie high is soaring and euphoric, a great day time buzz that sparks social activity and creative thinking. The perfect goto for a wake and bake session. Due to these potent effects, the Dream Cookie strain is often chosen by patients suffering from mood-debilitating conditions such as depression and social anxiety. Effects: Creative, Euphoria, Focus, Happy, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Berry, Skunky, Sweet Aromas: Blueberry, Skunk, Spice May Relieve: Depression, Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Depression, Mood Swings, Nausea, PMS, Stress

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.