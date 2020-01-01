About this product

A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Dream Cookie strain is a 75/25 Sativa dominant cross of the infamous Blue Dream and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. With a parentage like that, it’s hard to go wrong. The Dream Cookie buds are dense and covered in crystal trichomes, often requiring a grinder to prepare for smoking. The aroma carries that familiar blueberry scent with some skunk and spice whipped into the mix. The hits are smooth yet potent with a sweet berry inhale and skunky spice aftertaste. The Dream Cookie high is soaring and euphoric, a great day time buzz that sparks social activity and creative thinking. Oil – Lemon Skunk is a slightly Sativa leaning 60/40 hybrid strain that is the award-winning descendant of two distinct Skunk phenotypes, specifically selected for their tangy lemon traits. The aroma is skunky and sweet while the flavor is reminiscent of sweet lemons and other citrus fruit. Lemon Skunk delivers a heady, peppy cerebral high that comes with a boost of energy and creativity, a dose of happiness, and a euphoric kick. It’s an uplifting yet lazy experience. Its effects begin with a surge of uplifting cerebral stimulation, which often leads to introspection. Many describe this strain as thought-provoking and creativity-inducing, and some find Lemon Skunk to be also exhilarating and energetic. Often, the numbing and calming effects of the body stone cause users to feel slightly sedated. The inexperienced smoker may find themselves drifting off to sleep an hour or two after the initial cerebral stimulation wears off.