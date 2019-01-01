 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Dream Queen 1g Preroll

Dream Queen 1g Preroll

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Dream Queen 1g Preroll

Find Us

About this product

Dream Queen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, mint and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen is an aptly named strain that delivers a euphoric and spaced out, dream-like state just after a few puffs. The energizing high starts in the head with an elevated mood boost that turns most frowns upside-down. Igniting creative thought, socialization and known to bring on some serious giggles, the Dream Queen high is a great way to spend the day off. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience the delicious fruity aroma. Effects: Energized, Happy, Euphoric, Creative, Social Flavor Profile: Citrus, Hash, Mint Aromas: Sweet, Citrus, Bubblegum May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.