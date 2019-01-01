About this product

Dream Queen is a 70/30 sativa-dominant cross of two beloved strains, Blue Dream and Space Queen, it offers intense odors reminiscent of pineapple and bubblegum, and flavors of citrus, mint and hash when vaped or smoked. Dream Queen is an aptly named strain that delivers a euphoric and spaced out, dream-like state just after a few puffs. The energizing high starts in the head with an elevated mood boost that turns most frowns upside-down. Igniting creative thought, socialization and known to bring on some serious giggles, the Dream Queen high is a great way to spend the day off. Dream Queen’s very frosty, light green flowers will have you sticking your nose back in the jar again and again to experience the delicious fruity aroma. Effects: Energized, Happy, Euphoric, Creative, Social Flavor Profile: Citrus, Hash, Mint Aromas: Sweet, Citrus, Bubblegum May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression