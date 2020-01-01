 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Durban Poison Ripper Cartridge 1g

Durban Poison Ripper Cartridge 1g

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Cartridges Durban Poison Ripper Cartridge 1g

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

With a menacing name that warns of its powerful psychoactivity, Durban Poison is a highly potent, pure Sativa strain. Durban Poison is the truly legendary strain. Developed over many years of careful selection from seeds of the purest South African sativa landrace strains by Ed Rosenthal and Mel Frank, two cannabis breeders, authors, and canna-legends in their own right. Durban Poison has a classically dank smell accented by hints of sweet licorice. The buds are pungent and skunky when broken open or burnt and give off a cloud of thick, lung-expanding smoke. The licorice aroma is evident on the exhale, along with the taste of sweet pine. Durban Poison has a powerfully clear, focused high that hits users right away. Almost entirely cerebral with no hints of physical heaviness or couchlock, this strain can be especially helpful for creative endeavors. A great choice to loosen up a party, smokers tend to feel chatty and at ease. The mood-elevating effects of this strain also make it a good choice for those seeking relief from anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Ripper vaporizer cartridges not involved with CDC warning - read more... https://www.emeraldfamilyfarms.com/product-quality-assurance/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.