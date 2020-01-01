About this product

With a menacing name that warns of its powerful psychoactivity, Durban Poison is a highly potent, pure Sativa strain. Durban Poison is the truly legendary strain. Developed over many years of careful selection from seeds of the purest South African sativa landrace strains by Ed Rosenthal and Mel Frank, two cannabis breeders, authors, and canna-legends in their own right. Durban Poison has a classically dank smell accented by hints of sweet licorice. The buds are pungent and skunky when broken open or burnt and give off a cloud of thick, lung-expanding smoke. The licorice aroma is evident on the exhale, along with the taste of sweet pine. Durban Poison has a powerfully clear, focused high that hits users right away. Almost entirely cerebral with no hints of physical heaviness or couchlock, this strain can be especially helpful for creative endeavors. A great choice to loosen up a party, smokers tend to feel chatty and at ease. The mood-elevating effects of this strain also make it a good choice for those seeking relief from anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Ripper vaporizer cartridges not involved with CDC warning - read more... https://www.emeraldfamilyfarms.com/product-quality-assurance/