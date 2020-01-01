 Loading…

Hybrid

Ebola

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

About this strain

Ebola #7

Ebola #7

Ebola #7, also known as THCbola, is a blend of two popular California strains. It was created in the summer of 2012 when HendRx Farms’ breeders crossed SFV OG with Girl Scout Cookies. After an extensive phenotype hunt, #7 was selected for its high concentrations of THC that range between 24% - 28% depending on cultivation methods. Ebola #7 received its unique name after it unintentionally spread throughout gardens in Humboldt County.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.