Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Forbidden Fruit is a 70/30 Indica dominant strain that was created by crossing two extremely flavorful and effects-heavy strains, Cherry Pie and Tangie, to create a well-balanced, delicious nighttime joint. This smooth burning pre-roll delivers a powerful high that begins in your head, but rounds out with you completely relaxed and often couch-locked. Forbidden Fruit expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passion fruit candy. Forbidden Fruit immediately induces a chilled perspective that is great for unwinding at the end of the day. A euphoric high that builds through the head and neck, zapping away stress and anxiety with a relaxing mood boost. The tranquilizing Indica effects of this strain make it a good choice for evenings or days off.
