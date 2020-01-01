 Loading…

  5. EFF Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls (I) 12.18%
Indica

EFF Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls (I) 12.18%

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls EFF Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls (I) 12.18%

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Forbidden Fruit is a 70/30 Indica dominant strain that was created by crossing two extremely flavorful and effects-heavy strains, Cherry Pie and Tangie, to create a well-balanced, delicious nighttime joint. This smooth burning pre-roll delivers a powerful high that begins in your head, but rounds out with you completely relaxed and often couch-locked. Forbidden Fruit expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passion fruit candy. Forbidden Fruit immediately induces a chilled perspective that is great for unwinding at the end of the day. A euphoric high that builds through the head and neck, zapping away stress and anxiety with a relaxing mood boost. The tranquilizing Indica effects of this strain make it a good choice for evenings or days off.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

