About this product

Grown by Pasta Farms, these half ounce EFF Koolaid Littles Bags, with their moderately high THC content, will bring you back to your childhood and leave you euphoric and relaxed as you say "Oh yeaaah!" Koolaid is a 70/30 Indica dominant cross of two delectable strains, Purple Diesel and Cherry Pie. The tight popcorn shaped buds are a forest green covered in bright orange pistils and frosty white trichomes, giving them a light green appearance. The fast acting high starts in your head, lifting your spirits with a wave of euphoria and creativity, followed very quickly by a deeply relaxing body high that makes your limbs heavy as you settle into your sofa with a case of the munchies that will make you say "Oh yeaaah!" Opening up the bag, these Koolaid littles fill the air with fruity sweet bubblegum aromas with undertones of spices and grapes. Upon combustion the sweet grape and bubblegum flavor will dance across your palate with hints of spices and pine. The delicious taste and smell of Koolaid will bring you back to your childhood as the high hits you like a costumed man busting through the wall! Medical users will appreciate the stress and depression relieving effects that also increases your appetite and soothes muscle aches and cramps.