Grown by Three Bees Farms, these half ounce EFF Peyote OG Bags contain an Indica with a moderately high THC content, a sweet earthy aroma, and a vanilla and coffee flavor that will provide a potent and relaxing journey into your very own vision quest. Peyote OG, also known as Peyote Cookies, is an 80/20 Indica dominant cross of Peyote Purple and Cookies Kush that produces extremely sticky and dense buds with an olive green color and reddish purple undertones, interspersed with bright red pistils, and a healthy coating of white trichomes. Taking just one puff of this Peyote OG sends you on a spirit walk that quickly engulfs your entire body in complete relaxation followed by a wave of euphoria and happiness that leaves you lost in the maize for hours on end. After opening the bag, these Peyote OG buds fill the air with a sweet earthy aroma that carries undertones of tropical fruit and nutty vanilla. Upon combustion the vanilla and coffee flavor treats your palate with undertones of sweet guava fruit. With a moderately high THC content and long lasting, heavy hitting, Indica effects, Peyote OG is best reserved for evening applications. Medical users seek it out for relief from insomnia, stress, depression, and chronic aches and pains.