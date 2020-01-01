 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%
Hybrid

EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs (I) 17.73%

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grown by Humboldt Grove and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll Packs deliver the ultimate couch lock strain in the most delicious way possible. Pineapple Chunk is a heavy hitting 70/30 Indica dominant hybrid that was crafted by crossing Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. The cone shaped buds are sticky and dense, lime green in appearance interwoven with peach colored pistils, and a light coating of frosty trichomes. After sparking up one of these pre-rolls you're hit with a wave of energizing euphoria that is quickly taken over by a long lasting heavy body high that will remove any motivation beyond sitting on the couch and snacking followed by a nap. Keep some water on hand for the dry mouth. Upon cracking open the convenient hard case the aroma of funky cheese fills the air with hints of sweet pineapple and undertones of skunky pine. Upon combustion, the flavors of skunky cheese and earthy pine dance across your palate underscored by fruity pineapple undertones. While recreational users love them some Pineapple Chunk, medical users love it just as much for its pain relief, help with migraines, eating disorders, insomnia, and even depression. The moderate THC content makes it perfect for all smokers.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.

About this strain

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pineapple Chunk is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cheese with Skunk #1 and Pineapple. Pineapple Chunk produces heavy, full-body effects accompanied by a buzzy head high. This strain features flavors that are tart, skunky, earthy and cheesy with undertones of pineapple. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Chunk to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and anxiety. Growers say this strain is resistant to mold and disease. Pineapple Chunk has a flowering time of 55 days and is best grown indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review