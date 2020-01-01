About this product

Grown by Humboldt Kind and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs will provide a productive yet relaxing high perfect for those looking to go out dancing or just to clean the kitchen. Sour Tangie, first crafted by DNA Genetics, is an energizing 80/20 Sativa created by crossing the powerful East Coast Sour Diesel and the crowd-pleasing Tangie. The large bright green buds are interwoven with orange pistils and coated in frosty THC trichomes. The Sour Tangie high starts off with a powerful and euphoric head high that sparks your creativity and energizes you into action while simultaneously providing a relaxing body high that never settles into couch lock but often leads to the munchies Upon opening this convenient hard case, the air is filled with a sour citrus aroma with notes of diesel and even floral scents. Upon combustion, these Sour Tangie pre-rolls will delight your palate with a tart sweetness combined with the flavor of orange peels, dirt, and diesel. Due to the Sativa effects, these Sour Tangie pre-rolls are perfect for social interactions or creative endeavors or just enjoying a relaxing afternoon around the house. However, the Indica effects provide relief from aches and pains as well as appetite loss. Recommended for use any time of the day.