Grown by Humboldt Kind and rolled at Emerald Family Farms, the .7 gram pre-rolls in these EFF Sour Tangie Pre-Roll Packs will provide a productive yet relaxing high perfect for those looking to go out dancing or just to clean the kitchen. Sour Tangie, first crafted by DNA Genetics, is an energizing 80/20 Sativa created by crossing the powerful East Coast Sour Diesel and the crowd-pleasing Tangie. The large bright green buds are interwoven with orange pistils and coated in frosty THC trichomes. The Sour Tangie high starts off with a powerful and euphoric head high that sparks your creativity and energizes you into action while simultaneously providing a relaxing body high that never settles into couch lock but often leads to the munchies Upon opening this convenient hard case, the air is filled with a sour citrus aroma with notes of diesel and even floral scents. Upon combustion, these Sour Tangie pre-rolls will delight your palate with a tart sweetness combined with the flavor of orange peels, dirt, and diesel. Due to the Sativa effects, these Sour Tangie pre-rolls are perfect for social interactions or creative endeavors or just enjoying a relaxing afternoon around the house. However, the Indica effects provide relief from aches and pains as well as appetite loss. Recommended for use any time of the day.
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
