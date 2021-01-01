About this product

Grown by Pasta Farms, these half ounce EFF Sundae Driver Bags carry a Hybrid with a moderately high THC content, a sweet cheesy aroma, and a diesel and chocolate flavor that provides a balanced high both experienced smokers and newcomers can enjoy. Sundae Driver is a 50/50 Hybrid originally crafted by crossing Fruity P, formerly known as Fruity Pebbles, with Grape Pie creating an evenly balanced strain that produces light green and often purplish nugs coated in frosty white trichomes. With it's unusually high THC levels, this Sundae Driver takes you on a ride starting with a mellow and calming head high that soon takes a turn into euphoria, creativity, and mental energy, before finally arriving at a deeply relaxing body high that will likely park you on the couch. Opening up the bag, these Sundae Driver buds greet you with a tantalizing cheesy aroma and notes of earth and chocolate. Upon combustion the sweet creamy flavors of dessert and diesel dance across your palate with undertones of chocolate in the smoke. Effortless to inhale and with an unusually high THC content, this Sundae Driver is perfect for anyone trying to elevate their social experience or setting the mood for a night snacking and watching Netflix. Medical users will enjoy the relief from aches and pains, stress, anxiety, and PTSD.