About this product

Grown by 66 Main Group, these eighth ounce EFF Wedding Cake Jars deliver a powerful and euphoric high with their high THC content and smell and taste just as delectable as their namesake. Wedding Cake, originally created by Seed Junky Genetics, is a 60/40 Indica dominant cross of Cherry Pie and GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, that’s also known as ‘Pink Cookies’. The emerald green buds are chunky and dense with fiery burnt orange pistils, a typical Indica structure that’s completely covered in an anything but typical coating of crystal trichomes that gives these buds the appearance of being rolled in sugar. The high starts relatively quickly with a cerebral mood boost that’s uplifting and energizing, bringing happiness and euphoria. Users will find that as the high settles in, the body will be more relaxed and relieved from stress, while the mind wanders with creative thoughts and introspection. Wedding Cake’s buds are aromatically distinct with a skunky funk that has hints of citrus and berries. When prepping for smoking the aroma is amplified and the skunky funk fills a room. Upon combustion the creamy smooth cookie like flavor will delight your palate with hints of sour, tangy cherries and cheese. Wedding Cake delivers all the highly sought-after and powerful effects of the GSC strain, with a bit of creamy smoothness to even out the sour tangy flavor. With it's high THC content, medical users may find relief from stress, depression, and pain.