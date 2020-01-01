About this product

A delight to indulge in, the happy heady high and positive physical benefits of the Emerald Kush strain will put these nugs at the top of your favorites list. Delivering a mentally expansive high and a deep heavy-body sensation, this cannabis strain has a way of freeing the mind and easing physical stress. Often described as creative and euphoric, this strain’s positive experience may inspire a different perspective on day to day problems and worries. The primary terpene profile of the Emerald Kush buds is a blend of caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene. The levels of myrcene attribute to the anxiety and pain-relieving qualities of this strain while the caryophyllene and limonene account for the spicy, peppery, earthy lemon aroma and flavor profile. Great for most any occasion, the Emerald Kush high is both physically relaxed, yet sparks social interaction, creative conversations and laughter. The happy high has a wide array of medicinal benefits. A good choice for those seeking mental relief from the symptoms of mood debilitating disorders and for alievating minor pain, cramping and muscle tension.