cancerkillerjv on August 27th, 2019

More than 8-10 months ago my "trigger finger" was so painful in 4 of my 10 digits I had shots to alleviate the pain and loosen my fingers and thumb enough to be able to use again. Since then I have been using as many strains as available that were anti-inflammatory - and this one has been so very helpful! I have not required another injection - as I was told I would need by now or surgery. Not only that, I was selling my motorcycle because my hands were not reliable. But now, the bike is no longer for sale and I am getting ready to ride again, with confidence. Today I decided to look up the "street name" for what CT requires be labeled "Cannabidiol F" and was pleasantly surprised to see it's called Fuck Cancer! I had surgery in 2016 to have a tumor removed and then treated with radiation. I'm ok now and love this strain! I use it to cut both my Sativa/Day time and my Indica/Night time strains that are too strong. Other times I just sip it on it's own. In summary - this is great for me - your mileage may vary and I don't care if it is a "placebo effect" for naysayers - it works so I use it - give it what ever name you want - frankly I love the current moniker "F Cancer" Thank you for reading, good health to you and yours,