F Cancer

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

F Cancer is a high CBD strain developed by crossbreeding several high CBD strains to enhance the qualities in cannabis that can be used to treat people with Cancer, HIV and the symptoms of other debilitating diseases. Cannabinoids are the active chemicals in Cannabis that cause drug -like effects throughout the body/mind, including the central nervous system and the immune system. The mainly active Cannabinoid in F Cancer is CBD & delta-9-THC. A Higher concentration of CBD helps relieve pain, lower inflammation, and decrease anxiety without causing common couchlock symptoms. Cannabinoids have been only recently been properly studied in laboratories and clinic’s for symptoms of Cancer & HIV. A number of studies showed that marijuana can be helpful in treating nausea and vomiting from cancer chemotherapy. A few studies have found that inhaled (smoked or vaporized) marijuana can be helpful treatment of neuropathic pain(pain caused by damaged nerves). More recently, scientists reported that THC and other cannabinoids such as CBD slow growth and/or cause death in certain types of cancer cells growing in laboratory dishes. Some animal studies also suggest certain cannabinoids may slow growth and reduce spread of some forms of cancer. Although long term studies have only recently began because of lack of federal legalization.

1 customer review

cancerkillerjv

More than 8-10 months ago my "trigger finger" was so painful in 4 of my 10 digits I had shots to alleviate the pain and loosen my fingers and thumb enough to be able to use again. Since then I have been using as many strains as available that were anti-inflammatory - and this one has been so very helpful! I have not required another injection - as I was told I would need by now or surgery. Not only that, I was selling my motorcycle because my hands were not reliable. But now, the bike is no longer for sale and I am getting ready to ride again, with confidence. Today I decided to look up the "street name" for what CT requires be labeled "Cannabidiol F" and was pleasantly surprised to see it's called Fuck Cancer! I had surgery in 2016 to have a tumor removed and then treated with radiation. I'm ok now and love this strain! I use it to cut both my Sativa/Day time and my Indica/Night time strains that are too strong. Other times I just sip it on it's own. In summary - this is great for me - your mileage may vary and I don't care if it is a "placebo effect" for naysayers - it works so I use it - give it what ever name you want - frankly I love the current moniker "F Cancer" Thank you for reading, good health to you and yours,

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.