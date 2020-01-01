Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Forbidden Fruit is a 70/30 Indica dominant strain that was created by crossing two extremely flavorful and effects-heavy strains, Cherry Pie and Tangie, to create a well-balanced, delicious nighttime bud. This smooth burning bud delivers a powerful high that begins in your head, but rounds out with you completely relaxed and often couch-locked. Forbidden Fruit expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. Forbidden Fruit immediately induces a chilled perspective that is great for unwinding at the end of the day. A euphoric high that builds through the head and neck, zapping away stress and anxiety with a relaxing mood boost. The tranquilizing indica effects of this strain make it a good choice for evenings or days off. Effects: Creativity, Relaxing, Euphoria, tranquilizing Flavor Profile: Skunky, Sweet, Cherry, Tropical Citrus Aromas: Pine, Mango, Passion Fruit May Relieve: Insomnia, Anxiety, Muscle Aches, Cramping, Arthritis
