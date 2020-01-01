 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Frosting

Frosting

by Emerald Family Farms

Frosting cannabis strain’s high will numb you pleasantly and leave you floating down a river of tranquility, with all negative or racing thoughts being thrown aside. Frosting grows stout, with robust dense flowers. The Frosting buds are aptly named after their thick coating of crystal trichomes. It will move the crowd, and metaphorically slow traffic to a stop. Reminiscent of the familiar powerhouse genetics like Grand Daddy Purple, Frosting combines California’s finest to create an ancient afghanica-like cannabis cultivar. Effects: Happy, Soothing, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Berry, Dank, Grape, Sweet Aromas: Berry, Diesel, Floral, Grape, Musky, Sweet May Relieve: Depression, Headaches, Inflammation, Insomnia

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.