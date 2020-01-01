About this product

Frosting cannabis strain’s high will numb you pleasantly and leave you floating down a river of tranquility, with all negative or racing thoughts being thrown aside. Frosting grows stout, with robust dense flowers. The Frosting buds are aptly named after their thick coating of crystal trichomes. It will move the crowd, and metaphorically slow traffic to a stop. Reminiscent of the familiar powerhouse genetics like Grand Daddy Purple, Frosting combines California’s finest to create an ancient afghanica-like cannabis cultivar. Effects: Happy, Soothing, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Berry, Dank, Grape, Sweet Aromas: Berry, Diesel, Floral, Grape, Musky, Sweet May Relieve: Depression, Headaches, Inflammation, Insomnia