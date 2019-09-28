About this product

Fruity Pebbles, also known as Fruity Pebbles OG, is a slightly indica leaning hybrid (55%indica/45%sativa) cross between the hugely popular Green Ribbon, Grandaddy Purple, Tahoe OG, and Alien Kush Strains. The buds are predominantly light green with bright orange hairs and covered in a sugary coating of crystal trichomes that serve to give it that Fruity Pebbles appearance. One of the more popular strains on the market, users describe the Fruity Pebbles high as one that starts as a strong relaxed body buzz that is stress-relieving and spacey followed by a mild couch-lock. It’s cloudy, slowing things down around you, but leaves you with a hugely energetic high in which you are relaxed, friendly, and lethargic, but still functional if you want to be. This strains nuanced high matches its impressive taste profile. These buds taste and smell like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal. As the name implies, this potent herb has a strong fruity punch. Expect a tropical aroma with hints of earthy berry. Every puff is like taking a bite of some Fruity Pebbles, you get a mix of flavors all enveloped by a sugary sweetness. Fruity Pebbles is ideal for patients who suffer from conditions such as chronic pain and mood disorders, due to it’s relaxing body buzz and uplifting cerebral high. Fruity Pebbles works well in social settings — its distinctive smell is sure to turn heads and attract some new friends, as long as you don’t mind sharing.