About this product

The Experience: A nice amber colored concentrate with a sugary fruit fragrance. I found with the Fruity Pebbles that in order to catch the flavor I had to turn my e-nail down to 470°F, once I had the temperature dialed in I dropped a dab the size of two match-heads on the nail. Once ingested Fruity Pebbles delivers a nice head and body high but be careful this concentrate is a deceptively strong creeper. The nice body high builds until I eventually started getting dissociative effects, my body felt as if it were floating and at times I felt disconnected from my body. The head high which initially is cerebral, allowing me to drift around my mind and examine more closely, the different thoughts and scenarios that currently surround my life, that soon give way to a total quieting of my mind and a serious case of couch lock sets in. Strong is the word for this one, amazing quality, amazing work, the love for the plant by the elves behind the curtain really shined through on this one. Color: Amber. Texture: Fruit compote. Aroma: Assorted sugary fruit fragrance with light notes of cherry. Flavor: Light sugar and gas or jet fuel flavor. Effect: This is a creeper with a slow ramp up, however it continues to grow in intensity until it eventually overpowers you. Starting very light with a body high that eventually becomes dissociative, I felt numb and as if I were floating. Mentally, it starts off very cerebral allowing my mind to drift in and out of thoughts but as time passed I found my mind completely quieted and couch lock had definitely set in. Very powerful concentrate here folks, starts off light but end with you staring at the wall and drooling on the floor.