About this product

Gelato is a delicious, slightly indica leaning 55/45 hybrid crossed from flavorful Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and fruity indica Sunset Sherbet. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. The buds are an emerald green with darkish purple coloring, orange pistils and a frosty, icing-like coating of trichomes. These buds produce a bounty of flavors including sweet, mint, cookie, orange, berry, oak, and lavender. Gelato’s balanced hybrid effects make it a perfect strain to start off or wind down with after a long day. Delivering a heavy dose of THC that’s thoroughly relaxing and stress relieving, while at the same time providing some mental stimulation. If you need to relax, yet keep your wits about you or have a fun day off ahead, then Gelato is the strain.