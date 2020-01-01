About this product

With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. The Experience: Opening the jar I find a wonderful orange marmalade colored concentrate with an exotic aroma of sugar, gas, lemons, and pine with notes of rosewater and oranges. Setting the e-nail to 485°F I’m intrigued by the fragrance of this sauce, dropping a nice sized dab onto the nail I’m met with an amazing bouquet of bananas and brown sugar with spices, sour citrus, and a kind of floral finish. You can feel this buzz creeping on for a long time, the effects start out light with the eyes being gently pulled back and the feeling that a thousand tiny fingers are massaging the front and sides of your brain. As the minutes tick by the effects keep increasing, things begin to take on a more psychedelic feel with light color changes and colors becoming more and more intense, heavier weights are placed on your eyelids pulling them down further, soon the fingers that were massaging your brain make they’re way down your entire body, and suddenly the idea of finding a movie, a blanket, and a cat or other furry friend to cuddle with seems like a minor epiphany. This one is tricky, one minute you think you’re properly medicated enough to tackle the weekly grocery store trip and five minutes later you realize just walking around the house is challenging enough for a while. This is a very powerful concentrate, it took away all of the day’s aches and pains in a single hit and left me meditative and happy. Best saved for the end of the day applications. Appearance: Orange marmalade Texture: Fruit compote Aroma: Sugar, gas, lemons, and pine with notes of rosewater and oranges. Flavor: Bouquet of bananas, brown sugar, spices, and notes of sour citrus with an exotic floral finish. Effects: This is a very strong creeper of a concentrate with mild psychedelic effects such as light color changes and colors becoming more intense, the body may enter into such a deep relaxed state that you could experience a dissociative or numb feeling in all or part of your body, and you may feel an increase in appetite. A great concentrate for the end of the day applications.