About this product

A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. The Gelato & Alien OG TWAX joint is an incredibly flavorful and super potent combination that delivers a soaring hybrid high in both the mind and body. Sparking up great conversations and artistic visions while providing a stress relieving body buzz that doesn’t make you drowsy. A great choice for any day! Flower – Gelato is a delicious, slightly indica leaning 55/45 hybrid crossed from flavorful Thin Mint GSC and fruity indica Sunset Sherbet. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. The buds are emerald green with darkish purple coloring, orange pistils and a frosty, icing-like coating of trichomes. These buds produce a bounty of flavors including sweet, mint, cookie, orange, berry, oak, and lavender. Oil – Alien OG is a super potent hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the sativa and indica high. The perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke is a slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid that provides the best of both worlds. Alien OG puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity.