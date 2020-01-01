 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gelato x Alien OG TWAX Infused Pre-roll Joint-1.5g

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. The Gelato & Alien OG TWAX joint is an incredibly flavorful and super potent combination that delivers a soaring hybrid high in both the mind and body. Sparking up great conversations and artistic visions while providing a stress relieving body buzz that doesn’t make you drowsy. A great choice for any day! Flower – Gelato is a delicious, slightly indica leaning 55/45 hybrid crossed from flavorful Thin Mint GSC and fruity indica Sunset Sherbet. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. The buds are emerald green with darkish purple coloring, orange pistils and a frosty, icing-like coating of trichomes. These buds produce a bounty of flavors including sweet, mint, cookie, orange, berry, oak, and lavender. Oil – Alien OG is a super potent hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the sativa and indica high. The perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke is a slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid that provides the best of both worlds. Alien OG puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.