However, don’t let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour skunky punch. You’ll be going back for seconds due to the full-bodied and flavorful smoke. Those who want the most bang for their buck tend to favor GG, as its super powerful THC levels give you a near instant high that’s known to be both powerful and long-lasting. Recreational users will find that the buzz goes straight to the head. The effect is heavy-handed as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will “glue” you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria.