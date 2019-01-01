 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GG

GG

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower GG

Find Us

About this product

However, don’t let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour skunky punch. You’ll be going back for seconds due to the full-bodied and flavorful smoke. Those who want the most bang for their buck tend to favor GG, as its super powerful THC levels give you a near instant high that’s known to be both powerful and long-lasting. Recreational users will find that the buzz goes straight to the head. The effect is heavy-handed as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will “glue” you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.