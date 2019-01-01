 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
G.G. #4 - 1g Indoor Pre-roll Joints

by Emerald Family Farms

The G.G. #4 strain is the 50/50 hybrid cross of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel. G.G. #4 shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel’s attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that’s reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. You’ll be going back for seconds due to the full-bodied and flavorful smoke. However, don’t let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour skunky knockout punch. Those who want the most bang for their buck tend to favor the G.G. #4 strain, as it’s super powerful THC levels give you a near instant high that’s known to be both powerful and long-lasting. Recreational users will find that the buzz goes straight to the head. The effect is heavy-handed as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will “glue” you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria. Effects: Sedating, Relaxing Flavor: Hashy, Spice, Skunk, Coffee Aroma: Skunk, Spice, Hash May Relieve: Pain, Cramping, Insomnia, Anxiety

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.