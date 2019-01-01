About this product

The G.G. #4 strain is the 50/50 hybrid cross of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel. G.G. #4 shares a lot of Chocolate Diesel’s attributes, giving users both a smell and taste that’s reminiscent of coffee and mocha notes. You’ll be going back for seconds due to the full-bodied and flavorful smoke. However, don’t let the yummy tones fool you, as this strain also packs a sour skunky knockout punch. Those who want the most bang for their buck tend to favor the G.G. #4 strain, as it’s super powerful THC levels give you a near instant high that’s known to be both powerful and long-lasting. Recreational users will find that the buzz goes straight to the head. The effect is heavy-handed as this is a couch-locking strain. You will feel the effect immediately and it will “glue” you to the couch and deliver relaxation and euphoria. Effects: Sedating, Relaxing Flavor: Hashy, Spice, Skunk, Coffee Aroma: Skunk, Spice, Hash May Relieve: Pain, Cramping, Insomnia, Anxiety