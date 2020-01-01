About this product

Ghost OG is a potent 75/25 Indica dominant cross of the cannabis legends of Afghani and OG Kush, known for it’s powerfully relaxing indica high and physically healing properties. The Experience: This Ghost OG is orange marmalade in color and the sweet hashy, jet fuel aroma with hints of citrus tells you it’s going to be good. Sitting in the living room with my e-nail set to 480°F I drop a dab on the nail and a very unique flavor combination of lemongrass and hash glide over my palate, the notes are subtle so I suggest low temp dabs to bring the terpenes out. The effects of this Ghost OG are surprisingly strong, in just two dabs I’ve alleviated all the pain my body collected on the farm today, very sedative. This is a great end of a hard day concentrate when the mind and body need a little TLC. Color: Orange marmalade. Texture: Crystallized honey. Smell: Sweet hashy fragrance with hints of citrus held together by a jet fuel or gas aroma Taste: The flavors here are subtle but the taste of lemongrass with a light hash background is present. Effect: after ingestion colors intensify slightly and I’m suddenly feeling happy, energized and creative.