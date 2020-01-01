About this product

The aroma and flavor profile of God’s Treat buds is a gassy fusion of diesel and sweet berry floral undertones. The thick coating of crystal trichomes covering these buds really shows its sheer potency. The high comes on in waves of intensity, leading you into indulging in ideas with a creative mindset while at the same time inducing a deep physically relaxing body buzz. This cerebral mindset can facilitate work on complicated tasks and can also lift some inhibitions dependant on the setting. These effects make God’s Treat suitable for either day or nighttime use in most situations. A great choice for those seeking relief from aches, pains, and cramping without the sedation of typical of indica strains.