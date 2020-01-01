 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. God's Treat

God's Treat

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower God's Treat

Find Us

About this product

The aroma and flavor profile of God’s Treat buds is a gassy fusion of diesel and sweet berry floral undertones. The thick coating of crystal trichomes covering these buds really shows its sheer potency. The high comes on in waves of intensity, leading you into indulging in ideas with a creative mindset while at the same time inducing a deep physically relaxing body buzz. This cerebral mindset can facilitate work on complicated tasks and can also lift some inhibitions dependant on the setting. These effects make God’s Treat suitable for either day or nighttime use in most situations. A great choice for those seeking relief from aches, pains, and cramping without the sedation of typical of indica strains.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

God's Treat

God's Treat

God’s Treat, bred from the holy matrimony of Dutch Treat and God Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Jordan of the Islands Seeds. A fusion of candy and floral notes emanate from the crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. Despite strong indica genetics, God’s Treat provides a mellow and uplifting experience suitable for either day or nighttime enjoyment. The surprisingly gentle cerebral effects make this strain a great choice for patients needing potent relief, but not sedation, throughout the day. The tall conic flowers surrounded by thin sativa-like leaves grow best with multi-branch cultivation in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Growers flock to God’s Treat for its resistance to mold and short flowering time of just 6 to 7 weeks.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.