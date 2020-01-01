About this product
The aroma and flavor profile of God’s Treat buds is a gassy fusion of diesel and sweet berry floral undertones. The thick coating of crystal trichomes covering these buds really shows its sheer potency. The high comes on in waves of intensity, leading you into indulging in ideas with a creative mindset while at the same time inducing a deep physically relaxing body buzz. This cerebral mindset can facilitate work on complicated tasks and can also lift some inhibitions dependant on the setting. These effects make God’s Treat suitable for either day or nighttime use in most situations. A great choice for those seeking relief from aches, pains, and cramping without the sedation of typical of indica strains.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
God's Treat
God’s Treat, bred from the holy matrimony of Dutch Treat and God Bud, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Jordan of the Islands Seeds. A fusion of candy and floral notes emanate from the crystal powdered buds clinging loosely to the stalk. Despite strong indica genetics, God’s Treat provides a mellow and uplifting experience suitable for either day or nighttime enjoyment. The surprisingly gentle cerebral effects make this strain a great choice for patients needing potent relief, but not sedation, throughout the day. The tall conic flowers surrounded by thin sativa-like leaves grow best with multi-branch cultivation in either indoor or outdoor gardens. Growers flock to God’s Treat for its resistance to mold and short flowering time of just 6 to 7 weeks.