About this product

Golden Child is a slightly Sativa dominant (65% – 35%) hybrid combination of the old school staple strains of Chelumbian and Highland Oaxaca Gold. Typical of its Sativa leaning genetics, Golden Child delivers a super euphoric happiness and boosts energy levels, perfect for that project you’ve been putting off. This particular strain naturally has a fruity and a very tropical flavor and aroma which are similar to that of a sour pineapple. Apart from its great taste, this strain is quite effective at battling stress, anxiety, and depression, due to its mood-lifting qualities. The flowers are also very resinous and coated in amber-colored trichomes that give the cured buds the golden glow that’s referenced in this strain’s name. You’ll feel a lifted onset a few minutes after your first toke that slowly builds behind the eyes. This effect will slowly spread throughout the rest of your body, leaving you relaxed without causing sedation. This is a good strain to wake and bake, especially when you have a long day in front of you. However, the only thing to look out for is the fact that if you take it in larger doses you can find it hard to stay focused on whatever you will be doing that day.