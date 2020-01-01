 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape Pie Cookies

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

The Grape Pie Cookies strain is a terpene oozing delight. The phenomenal aroma and flavor profile of this 70/30 indica dominant strain is handed down from it’s Cherry Pie and Grape Cookies parentage. The delicious purple and orange nugs leave a sweet grape aftertaste that’s reminiscent of fresh baked goods. The combination of fragrant baked goods in the scent and the mouth-watering grape taste make the Grape Pie Cookies buds a treat for the senses. Buds of the Grape Pie Cookies strain have deep violet hues amid darker green flowers, golden orange pistils and a thick coating of sparkling trichomes. This exotic treat is sure to please even the pickiest of cannabis connoisseurs with its phenomenal terpene rich flavor profile and pleasantly relaxing indica high.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.