About this product

The Grape Pie Cookies strain is a terpene oozing delight. The phenomenal aroma and flavor profile of this 70/30 indica dominant strain is handed down from it’s Cherry Pie and Grape Cookies parentage. The delicious purple and orange nugs leave a sweet grape aftertaste that’s reminiscent of fresh baked goods. The combination of fragrant baked goods in the scent and the mouth-watering grape taste make the Grape Pie Cookies buds a treat for the senses. Buds of the Grape Pie Cookies strain have deep violet hues amid darker green flowers, golden orange pistils and a thick coating of sparkling trichomes. This exotic treat is sure to please even the pickiest of cannabis connoisseurs with its phenomenal terpene rich flavor profile and pleasantly relaxing indica high.