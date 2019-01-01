 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grape Zkittles

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

The Experience: As soon as you pop the top on the container of this beautiful champagne colored concentrate with the consistency of honey and the strong aroma of sugary grape candy and grapefruit, you know you have something special. With much anticipation, I drop my dab on an e-nail set to 490°F and slowly inhale. A wonderful sugary flavor passes over my palate with splashes of grape candy and an undercurrent of diesel kush. The effects are incredibly strong, before I exhaled my dab I could feel my eyelids beginning to lower and I swear, for a second the couch beneath me wiggled. After exhalation I had a mild dissociative effect, my body became very light like I was floating and my arms and legs became a little harder to manipulate. After this period which lasted perhaps 2-minutes my mind became very calm, quiet, meditative… it was beautiful. A powerful concentrate for sure, I recommend evening time applications. Color: Champagne Texture: Honey Smell: Grape Candy, Grapefruit Taste: Sugar, Grapes, Gas

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.