The GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain blends the best aspects of both sativa and indica, the high is powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with relaxing, sedative body effects. The Girls Scout Cookies high hits you in waves of euphoria, near instantly elevating the mood and soothing the body. Known to be rather long-lasting, this engaging and social high will have you feeling creative and seeing the humor in everything while being physically relaxed and centered. The Girl Scout Cookies buds are densely packed nuggets, thoroughly covered in a thick blanket of trichomes. The buds are a lime green with many orange hairs but can appear white due to the heavy resin production. These dense buds are best prepared for smoking or rolling with the use of a grinder. Girl Scout Cookies tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Breaking down the buds for smoking and your senses are greeted with more of the mouthwatering sweet earthy aroma.
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.